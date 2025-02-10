Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour comes to The Stables MK

2025 and Feast of Fiddles set out on their Spring Tour once again – their 30th ! at MK Stables on Saturday 19 April

Born in Nettlebed on Valentine’s Day 1994 as a one-off special concert, Feast of Fiddles is a band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun. This year fiddlers Garry Blakeley (Band of Two), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Marion Fleetwood (Trad Arr, Sandy Denny Project), Tom Leary (Joe Brown), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band) and Simon Swarbrick (Merry Hell) bring a large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line – all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks. It’s not unheard of for past alumni to make guest appearances along the way so keep an eye open for tour news on the website. This is a live music entertainment like no other on the circuit which is guaranteed to be enjoyed by even the most doubting of friends dragged along!