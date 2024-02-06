Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jump off your screens and onto trampolines this Half Term, as Milton Keynes Active invite you to break free from screen- time monotony and dive headfirst into a week of exhilarating and unforgettable adventure filled with excitement and extraordinary highs.

This February at Gravity Active, you can experience the thrill of defying gravity in style as you bounce, hop, and dance through the air on extreme trampolines during the Open Jump sessions, where you can relish a 60-minute session exploring various activity areas within the park.

You can also make a night of it with Gravity Active's ultimate Party experience during their After-Dark sessions, where the atmosphere transforms as the lights go down and disco lights and music fill the air. Gravity Active becomes the ultimate party destination, so you can grab your glow sticks, invite your friends, and immerse yourself in a night with an unforgettable experience that promises fun, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime.