Dickinson's Real Deal antique expert coming to Milton Keynes and Aylesbury

He has been appearing on ITV for years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An antiques expert best-known for his appearances on daytime ITV television is coming to Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.

Simon Schneider, who is regularly showcased on ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal, is touring Buckinghamshire next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will be in Milton Keynes on 22 November and Aylesbury on 24 November.

ITV's Simon Schneider

Simon is encouraging Bucks residents to greet him with their unwanted treasures and will be offering top cash prices for Gold, Silver and quality Antiques.

Recognised as a long-standing industry expert, Simon has appeared alongside David Dickinson on all 18 seasons of his latest show.

He is also one of the stars of Secret Dealers, another antique-themed gameshow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon said: “I have been touring the Country in response to the demand I receive from the public wishing to sell their valuables. I have hundreds of highly satisfied clients and I am looking forward to visiting Buckinghamshire where I hope to unearth some unusual and interesting items.”

The antiques expert is touring Bucks

Simon is encouraging people to search through their attics and cupboards and bring along anything that they think might be of interest.

He added: “I love those occasions when I see the surprise on someone’s face when I tell them their broken jewellery or grandmother’s old vase is worth a lot more than they ever imagined.

“I’m always keen to purchase jewellery, gold and silver items and I’m particularly interested in oriental items. The market for Chinese ceramics and other items is very strong and this is a good time to take advantage of the high prices that can be achieved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is impossible to list all the items I am interested in buying, if you think you have something of interest bring it along, it costs nothing for me to take a look.”

Simon will be at Midsummer Boulevard and The Holiday Inn on New Road in Aylesbury at the end of November.

He has been spreading his knowledge of antiques for over forty years and offers customers a chance to get an expert opinion on how much something is worth.