Local entrepreneur takes the spotlight on Netflix’s Love is Blind UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local business owner Aaron Murrell is the latest cast member to be announced on the eagerly awaited debut series of Love is Blind UK.

Clocking up over 6 billion viewing minutes in one month alone, Love is Blind has remained the number one watched reality show on Netflix for six seasons. Having branched out internationally to Japan, Sweden and Germany, to name a few, the hit series has finally landed in the UK.

Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the Emmy Nominee series will feature Milton Keynes business owner Aaron Murrell as he joins 29 fellow singles entering the social experiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best known locally as the owner of hotspot Wing Kingz, Aaron has a string of successful businesses under his belt, including NFC, a VIP members event with a reputation for hosting star-studded events.

Aaron Murrell

Having recently returned from Germany supporting close friend and England striker Ivan Toney, Aaron is regularly seen spending time with famous faces. Finally able to reveal all after keeping the secret for months, Aaron says, “What an unbelievable experience to be a part of. Make sure you’re tuned in on the 7th of August, I cannot wait for everyone to see what goes down.”