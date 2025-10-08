Milton Keynes actress stars in spine-chilling horror film 'based on true events' at the most haunted house in England

A Milton Keynes actress is starring in a highly-anticipated new horror film which is set to be released on October 13.

Jess Inchbald from Milton Keynes has won the lead role in the third movie of a hit horror film franchise, Borley Rectory - The Awakening.

She will be working alongside legendary actors including Julian Glover and Patsy Kensit in the ‘spine-chilling’ supernatural film based on true events at Borley Rectory, which is said to be England’s most haunted house.

Jess will be playing the role of Kitty Bull, the sister of the new Reverend. She helps him manage the family home where they encounter terrifying paranormal activity.

Jess said: “I couldn't ever watch horror films before this, it would really mess with my psyche...after watching paranormal activity I literally couldn't sleep for 3 weeks.. it was really quite bad! So who would have thought that my film debut would be horror?”

“I can now watch horror films.. with ease! I appreciate the art form.”

Jess was on a theatre tour when she was first contacted about the role. It was New Year's Day.

She added: “I'm a bit of a workaholic myself and I remember my immediate thought as I was reading the email was wow.. Someone else is working during the holiday season too?!”

“I felt lucky. I felt very excited. I also felt like I had a lot of work to do because I only had 3 weeks to prep for the role before we started shooting, whilst still working full time on this theatre tour (2 shows, sometimes 3 shows a day.. 6 days a week).”

But despite all of Jess’s hard work, securing her dream acting roles has not been an easy journey. She graduated at Guildford School of Acting during the pandemic. It was a tricky time for all, including aspiring actors.

Jess’s mum Lindsey Inchbald said: “I have wondered as years passed if the constant rejection, & highs & lows of the industry, would eventually discourage Jess and end her acting dream. It didn’t!

“This exciting opportunity is deserved; and, proof, with hard work, and unwavering belief anything is possible!

“Jess, I am so proud of you, and look forward to celebrating all you go on to achieve.”

Borley Rectory - The Awakening, will be released on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Sky Store on Monday, October 13. The film was produced by the independent production companies Amplifier Films, Greenway Entertainment, and Champdog Films.

Jess has big dreams for the future as she continues to work hard and hone her craft.

“Currently, I am immersed in reading novels, screenplays, watching as much film and TV as I possibly can, working on my own craft and building a list of A) all the people's work (Directors, writers and actors) I admire and connect too and B) who I'd therefore want to connect and collaborate with one day.

“If I could sum it up, I would have to steal what Bradley Cooper once said, which is 'My mindset is very simple, I just want to get better at what I do and work with great people'.”