Milton Keynes celebrates completion of first locally-written TV drama series – ‘The Jacksons of Milton Keynes’

The project, led by Nigerian filmmaker, writer, director and Film Academy (OSCARS) voting member Blessing Egbe, brought together a diverse group of writers—from A-Level students to doctors and entrepreneurs—to develop stories that reflect the complexity, heart, and identity of Milton Keynes in ways never seen before on screen.

“This is a first for Milton Keynes,” said Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola, founder of Film Academy Milton Keynes. “In the 14 years I’ve lived here, I’ve never seen a locally rooted drama series of this scale written by the people of this city. It’s been a beautiful, collaborative process for the writers—and a pioneering one.”

The scriptwriting programme was delivered over three months and hosted by the Arts Centre in Kiln Farm. Under Blessing Egbe’s expert mentorship, participants gained professional writing skills, collaborated creatively, and developed eight 30-minute episodes, ready for production.

The presentation ceremony, attended by the writers, their families, and local dignitaries, was held to honour this milestone. Former Mayor Cllr Sam Crooks and Cllr Tony Oyakhire spoke at the event, congratulating the writers and highlighting the importance of lifelong learning and creativity in community development. Business leader Thelma Ekiyor Solanke also presented certificates alongside Blessing Egbe.

“This journey has shown that when you give people a platform and the right support, they will rise to the occasion,” said Egbe. “From novices to confident storytellers—these writers now have credits on what will become Milton Keynes’ first homegrown TV series.”

Film Academy Milton Keynes, which ran the programme, has now trained over 3,000 young people and adults in film and creative media. This project is part of its mission to develop new creative talent, support diverse voices, and contribute to the local creative economy.

About The Jacksons of Milton Keynes

‘The Jacksons of Milton Keynes’ features a tight-knit Black British family in Milton Keynes who must confront long-simmering tensions and secrets when the matriarch's health takes a turn, testing their bonds of love and loyalty.

The series is currently preparing for pre-production and will be the first of its kind to be written, developed, and set entirely in Milton Keynes.

1 . Contributed Writer, Dr Seshni Modliar receiving her award from Cllr Tony Oyakhire and Blessing Egbe Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Writers with Blessing Egbe and nana Oguntola Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Writer and entrepreneur, Loretta Ofomo receiving her award from Cllr Crookes and Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Writer, Vicky Mensah, receiving her award from Cllr Crooks and Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke Photo: Submitted Photo Sales