Milton Keynes College students to appear on BBC’s Countryfile with presenter Matt Baker

Students from Milton Keynes College will be down on the farm when they appear on Sunday’s episode of BB1’s Countryfile programme.

A group of the College’s Inclusive Learning students took part in the filming of a piece about the Inclusive Farm in Steppingley, where they have their weekly work experience placements for their Animal Care and Horticulture course. The intention is the students will eventually become sufficiently skilled to pursue a job in the industry.

The students took part in their usual tasks on the farm, such as looking after chickens, pigs and lambs, all while chatting to Countryfile presenter Matt Baker.

Mike Duxbury, staff and students from MK College with Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, far right

Becca Partridge, Head of Inclusive Learning at Milton Keynes College, said: “What a fantastic opportunity for our students. They love their placements at the Inclusive Farm – it's a crucial part of their course and it helps our learners to not only develop their knowledge of animal care and agriculture, but also grow in confidence and learn about working as a team. We’re very proud of our learners and very grateful to the BBC and Mike and Ness at the Inclusive Farm for the opportunity to take part.”

Laone, a student on the course, said: “I feel proud about being in the filming and I enjoyed it with the teachers and the staff. I enjoyed talking to Mike and helping him with the sheep. It was an amazing thing to do and my first time taking part in a TV programme.”

