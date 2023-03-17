Milton Keynes organisation aims to strike a chord on tonight's Red Nose Day show

A Milton-Keynes organisation will be sharing a powerful story with the nation on tonight’s Comic Relief show.

Intergenerational Music Making brings together school children and care home residents through the power of music to tackle issues such as loneliness.

And tonight, members and participants of the non-for-profit organisation will be donning their red noses as their heart-warming film is shown to audiences across the nation to demonstrate how music can help to build bridges and cross-generational friendships to tackle loneliness.

Betty suffers with Alzheimer’s disease which effects her short term memory and is helped by the music sessions (Photo by Rebecca Jane Callaby/Comic Relief).

During the weekly music sessions, care home residents and school children unite and take part in activities to support their physical and mental wellbeing including storytelling, song writing, singing, and performing. The sessions aim to use music to encourage a sense of community for both groups and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Susan, daughter of care home resident Betty, said: “I would say it’s essential for mum to socialise and interact with people, she loves the children, and you can see her face light-up during the sessions.”

According to research, conducted by Intergenerational Music Making, the sessions positively impact well-being and mood for everyone involved, and they create a safe space where children and older people can develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for one another, improving confidence and self-esteem.

Comic Relief CEO Samir Patel said: “It’s wonderful to see different generations come together to support one another and I’m delighted that we’ll be showcasing the fantastic, and incredibly important work, of Intergenerational Music Making on the show this evening.”

The full film will be shown during tonight’s annual Comic Relief show from 7pm on BBC One.