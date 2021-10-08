New reality TV show looking for aspiring make-up artists in Miton Keynes

The makers of popular TV series like Child Genius, Long Lost Family and Who Do You Think You Are? are looking for aspiring make-up artists to sign up for a new show

Casting is under way for a new series of BBC Three' s Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, which is inviting aspiring make-up artists to take part.

For those not familiar with the programme, a British reality television competition devised to find new make-up artists, previous episodes can be viewed here.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for people from all walks of life who have a creative eye, are brimming with ideas and a drive to succeed. This is an amazing opportunity to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible make-up challenges.