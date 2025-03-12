Final spaces available for the Youth Explorers Workshop

The Parks Trust has a few spaces remaining on its very popular Youth Explorers Workshop, happening in April.

Particularly catered towards 11-14 year-olds who have a passion for wildlife, this 5-week immersive course helps participants get closer to nature in Milton Keynes.

Taking place at Howe Park Wood, one of the city’s most important and biodiverse green spaces, attendees can expect to gain practical experience in studying and identifying wildlife as well as learning some exciting and useful “bushcraft” skills. In addition, those signing up to the course in April will also get to take part in activities such as wildlife identification, moth ID, survival skills and a conservation task*. Head to theparkstrust.com/youthexplorers-apr25 to secure one of the final spaces.

Not only will participants make lots of amazing memories, they will also receive a certificate upon completion as well as being able to take home anything they make as part of the course.

For those who are keen to learn more afterwards, the Youth Ranger courses for 14-18 year-olds are also available – find out more at theparkstrust.com/youthrangers

Amy Johnson, Outdoor Learning Leader at The Parks Trust says “Youth Explorers is a place for people who love nature, the outdoors, and a bit of adventure!

If this sounds like you, why not join us to meet like-minded people, make new friends and learn all about the wonderful wildlife of Milton Keynes? There’s something for everyone, whether you’re interested in animal identification, getting hands on with conservation tasks, or having a go at some bushcraft skills such as shelter building. Youth Explorers is always a special experience and draws some of the most wonderful young people I’ve had the privilege of working with!”.

If spaces fill up for the April course, there is a Youth Explorers course also happening later in the year, in September.

Check https://www.theparkstrust.com/youthexplorers-sep25 for more information.

*Please note that The Parks Trust reserves the right to change the content of the course based on weather, resources, group ability/interest and staff availability.