Flavour Fest is back for a sizzling summer

Willen Lake announces the return of Flavour Fest, packed with tasty street food and family fun, to kick off the summer season on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July.

This season’s festival of food promises even more to enjoy, with the introduction of market stalls alongside the popular street food offerings, live entertainment, face painting, and an outside bar.

This FREE entry food fiesta is set to deliver a fantastic weekend filled with delicious food, great music, and family-friendly fun. Food lovers can indulge in a variety of street food options, with returning Flavour Fest favourites including The Rub and Lime Face.

Joining the street food line-up for summer are even more delicious options, including:

Naughty Nachos – nacho-loaded goodness

– nacho-loaded goodness Safs Kitchen – vibrant, home-style flavours

– vibrant, home-style flavours Jerk ‘N’ Rum – Caribbean delights with a twist

– Caribbean delights with a twist Howe & Co – traditional fish & chips

Guests can also enjoy stone-baked pizzas and an outdoor bar from the Willen Lake Café, who will have a stall in the circle of the festival.

For the first time, Flavour Fest also has a market area showcasing local artisan crafts, produce, cheeses, sweet treats and more — perfect for a spot of summer shopping. Highlights include:

Cinnamon Pantry – handmade pantry treats

– handmade pantry treats Home Farm MK – locally produced goods

– locally produced goods Chilli Pete (Sunday only) – fiery sauces and chilli products

“Flavour Fest has been a very popular addition to our seasonal events, so we’re super excited to kick off summer with the biggest one yet! It’s a special event for the whole family to come and treat themselves in the sunshine” said Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake.

Dates: Saturday 5 July & Sunday 6 July 2025

Time: 11am – 5pm

Location: Willen Lake, Milton Keynes

Entry: Free

Beyond Flavour Fest, visitors can make a full day of their trip by exploring the many exciting activities Willen Lake has to offer. The little ones can cool of at our Splash ‘n’ Play waterpark, whilst thrill seekers can reach new heights at Treetop Extreme, or enjoy a round of Adventure Golf with friends and family. For water lovers, the lake offers a range of watersports including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and pedal boating. And those who prefer to relax can enjoy a scenic walk or cycle around the lake, take a boat ride, or simply unwind in the beautiful surroundings. There’s a summer for everyone at Willen Lake.

For more information, visit willenlake.org.ukor follow on social media for event updates.