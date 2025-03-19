Flavour Fest returns to Willen Lake this Easter

Willen Lake announces the return of Flavour Fest, packed with tasty street food and family fun, taking place on Saturday 12 April and Sunday 13 April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season’s festival of food promises even more to enjoy, with the introduction of market stalls alongside the popular street food offerings, live entertainment, face painting, and an egg-stremely egg-citing Easter Trail.

Thisf ree-to-attend food festival is set to deliver a fantastic weekend filled with delicious food, great music, and family-friendly fun. Food lovers can indulge in a variety of street food options, with returning vendors from last year including The Rub, Lime Face, La Pitta and Urban Spice Box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also enjoy stone-baked pizzas and an outdoor bar from the Willen Lake Café, who will have a stall in the square of the festival.

Flavour Fest at Willen Lake

New for this year, the festival will feature a market area, showcasing local artisan crafts and produce, cheeses, sweet treats and more, perfect for a spot of Easter shopping.

Families will also have the chance to participate in the Easter Trail, a free and fun, seasonal activity for children to enjoy throughout the event. In addition ,live music, a DJ, and face painting will keep the festival atmosphere lively throughout both days.

“Flavour Fest was a huge success last year, and we’re excited to bring it back for Easter with even more to enjoy. The addition of market stalls and the Easter Trail will make this a truly special event for the whole family,”said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 12 April & Sunday 13 April 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Willen Lake, Milton Keynes

Entry: Free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond Flavour Fest, visitors can make a full day of their trip by exploring the many exciting activities Willen Lake has to offer. Thrill-seekers can test their limits at Treetop Extreme, or take on a round of Adventure Golf with friends and family. For water lovers, the lake offers a range of watersports, including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and pedal boating. Those looking for a more relaxed experience can enjoy a scenic walk or cycle around the lake, take a boat ride, or simply unwind in the beautiful surroundings.

For more information, visit willenlake.org.ukor follow us on social media for event updates.