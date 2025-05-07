‘Food Bank Weekend’ returns to Gulliver’s Land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s Land theme park is holding its popular Food Bank Weekend this month, with visitors asked to donate items of food to help people living in crisis.

Food Bank Weekend is on May 17 and May 18, with discounted ticket prices from £14 per person when you bring along a non-perishable item of food to donate (one for each person in a group).

The theme park in Milton Keynes will deliver the donated items to MK Food Bank, which provides short-term crisis support and care for families and individuals in living in Milton Keynes.

Examples of food that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long life milk, tinned meat (hot and cold, such as stewed steak or Spam), tinned spaghetti and ravioli, cream crackers, juice cordials, tinned custard, jellies, Angel Delight desserts, and evaporated milk.

A previous foodbank weekend held at Gulliver’s.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the fantastic work of the MK Food Bank, which was established in 2004 as a direct response to growing food poverty in the area. Sadly, it is as much of an issue today as it was two decades ago, which is a situation that we should all be working towards resolving. Based on past experience, we know that the families who visit Gulliver’s Land are keen to show their support too.”

The £14 ticket price for the Food Bank Weekend is reduced from the normal online advanced booking price of £25 (booked at least two days in advance), with free entry for children under 90cms in height.

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Food Bank Weekend, including The Runaway Train, Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

And don’t forget Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park, which includes the Lost World dinosaur area and a farmyard with a host of animals to enjoy.

You can turn your visit to Food Bank Weekend into an overnight stay at Gulliver’s Land, with a variety of exciting family accommodation options, including Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

To book tickets for Food Bank Weekend, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of MK Food Bank, visit: mkfoodbank.org.uk