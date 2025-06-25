Forget Edinburgh - Milton Keynes is to stage its very own fringe festival this summer
To run alongside the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, the Fringe will focus on collaboration and local talent with a packed programme of exhibitions, performance, experimental sound, music, and installations.
It will run from July 4 to July 27 across Central Milton Keynes and promises to provide an “alternative, exciting and cultural” experience for audiences.
Leading the charge for the 2025 Fringe will be newly appointed co-directors Ciara Callaghan and Madeleine Wilkie. Both accomplished artists with individual practices in sculpture, they bring a wealth of combined experience in production, curation, and direction to their new roles.
The theme for 2025 Fringe is an exploration of collaboration; what emerges when creative practices come together to create something new, the challenges, joys and intricacies of the process.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “Fringe prides itself for representing local artists and exploring the way the city has impacted the artist’s practice.”
The key events include:
‘No Longer a Memory’ Live music event
Henna workshop with Nuzhat Fatima
Group Show activation James Aldous and Iris Wright
Walking Festival Tour with Robin Clements
Caroline Devine Sound Installation Grafton Park
Heather Britton AV Installation MK Gallery
Tom Eke Exhibition Activation
Bike Tour with Hands
Community Picnic with Richard Harrison Sculptures in Campbell Park
Closing Party at The Box Arts Club
Closed spaces sensory tour for audiences with additional needs
The full programme is available online here.