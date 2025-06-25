Forget Edinburgh - Milton Keynes is to stage its very own fringe festival this summer

Milton Keynes is to stage its own fringe festival this summer, with events to suit all tastes and ages.

To run alongside the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, the Fringe will focus on collaboration and local talent with a packed programme of exhibitions, performance, experimental sound, music, and installations.

It will run from July 4 to July 27 across Central Milton Keynes and promises to provide an “alternative, exciting and cultural” experience for audiences.

Leading the charge for the 2025 Fringe will be newly appointed co-directors Ciara Callaghan and Madeleine Wilkie. Both accomplished artists with individual practices in sculpture, they bring a wealth of combined experience in production, curation, and direction to their new roles.

The theme for 2025 Fringe is an exploration of collaboration; what emerges when creative practices come together to create something new, the challenges, joys and intricacies of the process.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Fringe prides itself for representing local artists and exploring the way the city has impacted the artist’s practice.”

The key events include:

‘No Longer a Memory’ Live music event

Henna workshop with Nuzhat Fatima

Group Show activation James Aldous and Iris Wright

Walking Festival Tour with Robin Clements

Caroline Devine Sound Installation Grafton Park

Heather Britton AV Installation MK Gallery

Tom Eke Exhibition Activation

Bike Tour with Hands

Community Picnic with Richard Harrison Sculptures in Campbell Park

Closing Party at The Box Arts Club

Closed spaces sensory tour for audiences with additional needs

The full programme is available online here.