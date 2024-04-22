Free baby event in Milton Keynes next month raising money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show is free to attend and will be a perfect family day out, with activities and entertainment for children including a soft play area, book signing by children’s author Tom Kreffer, outdoor food stalls, chill out/feeding area, live demos and photo opportunities with magical princesses.

Parents will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the baby show to win some fantastic prizes, such as a £50 Water Babies voucher, a Cossato Yo! Stroller by Bumpstart Baby Shop, worth £199, a sledging session at Snozone for a family of 4 worth £60 and so much more, with all proceedings going to local charity Emily’s Star. Emily's Star has been supporting children & babies in Milton Keynes for over 11 years, offering support to families with children with complex needs in the local area and to provide premature babies with clothing, bonding aids and more, via boxes and mini packs across the UK.

Visitors will also be able to talk to the team from Emily’s Star, learn more about the cause, and get help, support and guidance if they need it.

Pia Howe, event organiser, says:“A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event. We are going to have a huge variety of businesses, from not-on-the-high-street businesses to well-known and loved brands, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day”.