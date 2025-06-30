Free Dance Hub comes to Aylesbury this summer for aspiring young dancers

Children and teenagers from Aylesbury have the opportunity to learn some new moves this summer thanks to a new free weekly Dance Hub coming to the town from July 5.

The Aylesbury Dance Hub will provide 12 weeks of free dancing sessions for children aged five to 16 starting on July 5.

The Dance Hub sessions will run until September 21. All of the sessions will be on Saturdays except for three which will be held on Sunday 20 July, Sunday 17 August and Sunday 21 September.

The 45-minute sessions, which are being held at the Quarrendon & Meadowcroft Community Centre, are split into following age groups – children aged five to seven; eight to 11; and 12 to 16.

The Saturdays sessions will run at the following times:

Children aged five-seven: 9.15am – 10am

Children aged eight-11: 10.15am – 11am

Children aged: 12-16: 11.15am – 12pm

The three Sunday sessions will start at the following times:

Children aged five-seven: 1.45pm – 2.30pm

Children aged eight-11: 2.45pm – 3.30pm

Children aged: 12-16: 3.45pm - 4.30pm

The weekly hubs, which are run by friendly, experienced and professional staff, have been organised by award-winning youth arts charity Total Insight Theatre, which provides a number of activities for children and young people across London each year.

Places are limited and parents and carers are invited to register their child or children via a dedicated booking form on the Total Insight Theatre website. Each child has to be registered separately.

The booking form is available via this link: totalinsighttheatre.com/aylesbury-dance-hub

Adam Tulloch, chief executive of Total Insight Theatre said: “We're delighted to be providing this important opportunity for children during the summer. Providing high quality arts opportunities is at the heart of what we do and we're very much looking forward to welcoming everyone."