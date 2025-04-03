Free fun for all at Midsummer Place this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midsummer Place is inviting families to celebrate Easter with two weeks of exciting, free activities designed for children of all ages.

From music and movement sessions to high-energy football drills and interactive dance parties, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the Easter half-term.

Families can simply turn up and take part in a range of fun-filled activities, including:

Monday 7 April: Interactive Entertainment – Music, bubbles, and action songs for little ones (12pm-4pm).

Tuesday 8 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods – Fun football skills training for all ages (12pm-4pm).

Wednesday 9 April: Party Hour! – A lively session with dancing, games, and party classics (12pm-1pm).

Wednesday 9 April: Interactive Family Zumba – High-energy dance fun for all ages (1pm-4pm).

Thursday 10 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods – More football drills and agility training (12pm-4pm).

Friday 11 April: Party Session – Music, bubbles, dancing, and party games (1pm-4pm).

Monday 14 April: Party Session – A fun mix of music and movement for all ages (12pm-4pm).

Tuesday 15 April: SEND Movement and Music Session – A fully inclusive sensory session (12pm-4pm).

Wednesday 16 April: Interactive Family Zumba – Get moving with family-friendly dance routines. (1pm-4pm).

Thursday 17 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods* – Football fun for all skill levels (12pm-4pm).

Friday 18 April: Interactive Family Disco Party with Balloon Modelling – A dance party packed with fun and games (1pm-3pm).

All events will take place at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, located in the central Boulevard near Wingstop, Starbucks, and Panda Woo, Butterwick and Jerk N Rum.

Midsummer Place is the perfect destination for Easter fun, combining exciting activities with fantastic shopping and dining options. There’s no need to book—just show up and enjoy an unforgettable half-term experience with your family.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk