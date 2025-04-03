Free fun for all at Midsummer Place this Easter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From music and movement sessions to high-energy football drills and interactive dance parties, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the Easter half-term.
Families can simply turn up and take part in a range of fun-filled activities, including:
Monday 7 April: Interactive Entertainment – Music, bubbles, and action songs for little ones (12pm-4pm).
Tuesday 8 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods – Fun football skills training for all ages (12pm-4pm).
Wednesday 9 April: Party Hour! – A lively session with dancing, games, and party classics (12pm-1pm).
Wednesday 9 April: Interactive Family Zumba – High-energy dance fun for all ages (1pm-4pm).
Thursday 10 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods – More football drills and agility training (12pm-4pm).
Friday 11 April: Party Session – Music, bubbles, dancing, and party games (1pm-4pm).
Monday 14 April: Party Session – A fun mix of music and movement for all ages (12pm-4pm).
Tuesday 15 April: SEND Movement and Music Session – A fully inclusive sensory session (12pm-4pm).
Wednesday 16 April: Interactive Family Zumba – Get moving with family-friendly dance routines. (1pm-4pm).
Thursday 17 April: Encore Football - Fast Feet Icon and Blaze Pods* – Football fun for all skill levels (12pm-4pm).
Friday 18 April: Interactive Family Disco Party with Balloon Modelling – A dance party packed with fun and games (1pm-3pm).
All events will take place at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, located in the central Boulevard near Wingstop, Starbucks, and Panda Woo, Butterwick and Jerk N Rum.
Midsummer Place is the perfect destination for Easter fun, combining exciting activities with fantastic shopping and dining options. There’s no need to book—just show up and enjoy an unforgettable half-term experience with your family.
For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk