Free Multicultural Art Festival returns to Milton Keynes this July
Art in the Park will feature traditional music and dance from across the globe, art workshops, a multicultural food village an art marquee with demonstrations and so much more! There is something for the whole family!
Event Highlights
Parade of Colours: Join our vibrant Parade of Colours, showcasing the rich tapestry of Milton Keynes' multicultural community. We are actively seeking participants to contribute to this colourful spectacle.
Performances: Enjoy an eclectic mix of performances throughout the day, including:
- Headliners: Raka Balkan Band
- Taal Bhangra Dance Group
- Northampton Orchestra
- Greek Cultural Performance
- Brazilian Samba Drummers
Art Marquee: Participate in a variety of engaging art workshops and demonstrations:
- Art Workshops: Only £2 per session
- Islamic Arts: Featuring calligraphy sessions
- Turkish Marbling: Demonstrations by a renowned Turkish artist
Peter Sanders: We are pleased to share that the Internationally renowned photographer Peter Sanders will be giving a talk on his new book Heaven, Earth, and the Ten Thousand Things, a landmark visual story of Islam in China.
Sanders works focus on the Muslim community around the world, especially their traditional and spiritual aspects. With more than four decades of experience in photography, Sanders is one of the most renowned and respected Muslim photographers in the world.
Food Village: Embark on a global culinary journey with an array of food vendors offering cultural flavours from all over the world. We are currently looking for more vendors to join us, particularly those who can offer affordable and varied cuisines.
Funfair: A lively and entertaining funfair for all ages.
With an expected attendance of around 18,000 people, this event promises to be a vibrant celebration of the community's diversity.
Call for Participation: Everyone is invited to participate in the Parade of Colours and other festival activities. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your cultural heritage and join a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability.
Join the MKIAC for a day of celebration, creativity, and community spirit as Milton Keynes comes together to honour its cultural diversity and commit to a greener future!
