Free Multicultural Art Festival returns to Milton Keynes this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture (MKIAC) is thrilled to announce their annual Art in the Park festival, set to take place on the 13 of July 2024 from 1pm to 9pm at the Campbell Park Events Plateau in Milton Keynes. This year's theme, Green City, will explore the intricate links between culture, identity, and nature, celebrating our diverse heritage while championing climate action.

Art in the Park will feature traditional music and dance from across the globe, art workshops, a multicultural food village an art marquee with demonstrations and so much more! There is something for the whole family!

Event Highlights

Parade of Colours: Join our vibrant Parade of Colours, showcasing the rich tapestry of Milton Keynes' multicultural community. We are actively seeking participants to contribute to this colourful spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MKIAC's Art in the Park

Performances: Enjoy an eclectic mix of performances throughout the day, including:

Headliners : Raka Balkan Band

: Raka Balkan Band Taal Bhangra Dance Group

Northampton Orchestra

Greek Cultural Performance

Brazilian Samba Drummers

Art Marquee: Participate in a variety of engaging art workshops and demonstrations:

Art Workshops : Only £2 per session

: Only £2 per session Islamic Arts : Featuring calligraphy sessions

: Featuring calligraphy sessions Turkish Marbling: Demonstrations by a renowned Turkish artist

Peter Sanders: We are pleased to share that the Internationally renowned photographer Peter Sanders will be giving a talk on his new book Heaven, Earth, and the Ten Thousand Things, a landmark visual story of Islam in China.

Sanders works focus on the Muslim community around the world, especially their traditional and spiritual aspects. With more than four decades of experience in photography, Sanders is one of the most renowned and respected Muslim photographers in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food Village: Embark on a global culinary journey with an array of food vendors offering cultural flavours from all over the world. We are currently looking for more vendors to join us, particularly those who can offer affordable and varied cuisines.

Funfair: A lively and entertaining funfair for all ages.

With an expected attendance of around 18,000 people, this event promises to be a vibrant celebration of the community's diversity.

Call for Participation: Everyone is invited to participate in the Parade of Colours and other festival activities. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your cultural heritage and join a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability.