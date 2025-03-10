Free solar and home retrofit advice event to help Milton Keynes residents cut energy bills and improve home efficiency

Free solar exhibition

Milton Keynes homeowners looking to reduce energy bills, improve home comfort, and make sense of solar power and retrofitting options are invited to attend a one-off expert-led advice event this spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Energy MK’s first and only 'Solar Surgery' event for 2025 will take place on Saturday 22 March from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM at The Old Bath House, Wolverton. It offers a rare opportunity for residents to receive free, independent, and evidence-based guidance on solar panels and battery storage and to speak with experts about personalised energy efficient home improvements.

With so much information online, it can be overwhelming to decide what’s right for your home. Which upgrades make the biggest difference? What should you ask a contractor? How do you separate reliable advice from sales pitches? This event aims to cut through the confusion by providing homeowners with expert, impartial advice to help them make informed decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drop-in event will feature an exhibition on solar power and battery storage, alongside opportunities to ask questions and get tailored recommendations from experts.

Solar Surgery event

For those seeking in-depth guidance, 1:1 retrofit advice sessions will be available with leading energy efficiency specialist, Tony Duffin, who has advised homeowners, businesses, and organisations on low-carbon solutions for over 25 years.

“Many homeowners want to make their homes more energy-efficient but don’t know where to start,” says Jane Grindey from Home Energy MK. “Our advice is based on independent evidence, not sales targets, so attendees can trust they’re getting information that helps them plan improvements confidently, understand key decisions, and have more informed conversations with contractors.”

This event is ideal for:

Homeowners considering solar panels or battery storage but unsure if it’s right for them

Anyone planning home improvements and wanting to make their home warmer, healthier, and more cost-effective to run

Those confused by retrofit jargon who just want clear, practical advice on insulation, heating upgrades, renewable energy options and reducing wasted energy at home.

1:1 Retrofit Advice – Book a personal session with Tony Duffin for tailored guidance on home energy upgrades.

– Book a personal session with Tony Duffin for tailored guidance on home energy upgrades. Solar & Battery Storage Exhibition – Learn how to generate and store your own renewable power with detailed, practical information and myth-busting guidance.

– Learn how to generate and store your own renewable power with detailed, practical information and myth-busting guidance. Free Housewarming Guides – Take home expert-approved resources to help you plan your renewable energy upgrades confidently.

The Solar Surgery & Retrofit Advice event is free to attend, and no booking is required for the exhibition. However, spaces for 1:1 advice appointments with Tony Duffin are limited and must be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Saturday 22 March 2025

Venue: The Old Bath House, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5RL

FREE Entry – Drop in anytime between 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

🔗 Book your expert consultation now at: homenergymk.org/solar-surgery/

🔗 Register on Eventbrite to receive event reminders and updates - www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/solar-surgery-drop-in-exhibition-with-home-retrofit-advice-tickets