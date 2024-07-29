Free summer wellbeing events for children and young people in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local organisation, You Mental, organises free Summer Wellbeing Events for children and young people to top up their Wellbeing Tanks.

You Mental is a community interest company that provides early intervention and prevention mental health support and wellbeing activities to people in Milton Keynes so that YOU have the opportunity to receive accessible, high-quality, person-centred support. You Mental do this through Education & Training, Outreach (including Wellbeing Hubs), Advocacy & Participation, and Support Services.

You Mental are big believers in working with people to develop services that they want and need. Since the beginning of the year we have had a whole host of people asking for Summer specific wellbeing events. You Mental developed their Community Wellbeing Events offer under the Outreach bracket.

Walton Community Council have funded Community Wellbeing Sessions to take place in Walnut Tree over the Summer. We have four free opportunities for young people aged 8-18* to explore wellbeing-boosting activities in a safe space with peers and professionals. These events focus on supporting your mental wellbeing, emotional wellbeing, social wellbeing, physical wellbeing and spiritual wellbeing. These events are developed with YOU in mind. With that being said if there are any specific activities that you would like to see at these events then email the team - [email protected]

Summer Wellbeing. Opportunity for 8-18s to top up your wellbeing tank

When:

Tuesday 6th August, 2-4pm

Tuesday 13th August, 2-4pm

Tuesday 20th August, 2-4pm

Tuesday 27th August, 2-4pm

Where:

Walnut Tree Sports Pavilion, Bourton Low, Walnut Tree, MK7 7DE

what3words///smooth.next.sing

Bus Stop: Bourton Low. Served by the Number 8 bus.

Summer Wellbeing. Free Event. 8-18 year olds. Tuesdays in August. 2-4pm. MK7 7DE.

What activities will I get to do?

Wellbeing Toolkits

Information

Activities

Arts & Crafts

Mindfulness

Sports

Obstacle Course

Who?

8-18 year olds. Upon arrival people will be split into two groups dependent on numbers, e.g. 8-12 and 13-18.

The Outreach team at You Mental are encouraging people to sign-up for the events by completing a simple google form - forms.gle/67tPB4WXBFyNrEbR8

Drop-ins and walk ups are welcome but the event does have a maximum capacity.

If you have any questions or queries please do not hesitate to contact Charlotte - [email protected]