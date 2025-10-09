From trails to treats, discover MK’s parks this half term

Milton Keynes’ beautiful parkland is host to a heap of activities perfect for keeping the family entertained over half term, including free and low-cost fun for all ages. Across more than 40 different parks there are free play areas, leisure routes, outdoor artworks, and lots of exciting events:

Make A Difference Day: Hedgerow Heroes

Sat 25 Oct in Ouzel Valley Park Take part in a community project that’ll create a thriving natural habitat, by building a dead hedge. There’s no experience necessary, just a great opportunity to spend a few hours outdoors, learn a traditional skill, meet like-minded people, and make a lasting contribution to our local Wildlife.

Flavour Fest

Sat 25 & Sun 26 Oct at Willen Lake

A feast of fun for the whole family, from tasty treats to face painting and live entertainment. Vendors include Lime Face, The Rub, Black Box nachos, Wolverton Gin, and Patisserie Sheree amongst others. There’ll even be something special for four-legged friends, as Chiltern Pet Products joins the line-up. Tuck into more info on willenlake.org.uk/flavourfest

Halloween Trail

Sat 25 Oct – Sun 2 Nov at Willen Lake

The ever-popular FREE trail returns for half term, an ideal way for families to stretch their legs in the school break. It’s most suited to children under 8 years, but everyone’s welcome. No tricks here, just collect an answer sheet from the Watersports Centre then complete the trail to win a little treat.

Parks & Ride

Sun 26 Oct at Lodge Lake

Swap screens for scenes and explore MK’s parks by pedal power. The final Parks & Ride for 2025 takes a brand-new route through Loughton Valley. These events are perfect for families, taking a steady pace with no road riding or substantial hills and lasting about an hour. No booking required, just turn up and enjoy the ride!

Family Litter Pick

Tue 28 Oct in Broughton Brook Park

A great way to get the whole family outdoors and help your local environment, with all equipment for a safe litter collection provided (including special pickers for children). This 1-hour session is led by Parks Trust staff, who also take the rubbish away for disposal.

Howe Park Wood Open Mornings

Tue 28 – Thu 30 Oct, 9.30am – 12.30pm

Open Mornings are completely free for everyone. There’s an autumnal theme this half term, so simply drop-in to learn all about bats, spiders and fungi. Enjoy nature-themed challenges, take a self-guided trail through the woodland, or book tickets for a Nature Craft session.

Howe Park Wood provides a safe home to many endangered animal and plant species and has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its wildlife value by Natural England.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust says “Autumn is a magical time in the parks, and half term is the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy it. Whether you're joining a community project, exploring routes by bike or foot, or simply soaking up the seasonal colours, there’s something for everyone to discover and enjoy.”