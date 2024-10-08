Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween at Gravity Active Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the ultimate Halloween adventure at Gravity Active Milton Keynes. This October, get ready for a thrilling season filled with ghostly fun for the entire family. Gravity Active is transforming into a spooky haven with Halloween parties, exciting competitions, and spine-tingling offers for everyone.

On October 31st, Gravity’s Ghosts and Ghouls Halloween parties are back with a fantastic lineup of events. For just £4 per person, parents can book a slot for their little ones to join the parent and toddler sessions, where costumes are warmly welcomed. Gravity Active Milton Keynes will also be offering a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere for those with special educational needs, a dedicated SEN session will be taking place at 5-6pm in Hull, Leeds & Scotland and 9-10am (BST) In addition to these, Gravity Active will be hosting an over 5’s Halloween party from 6-8 pm, offering two hours of thrills and chills.

During the October half term, there will be even more exciting activities to partake in at Gravity Active. Kids can bounce away their energy in open jump sessions, tackle climbing challenges at Gravity Rocks, and enjoy parent and toddler sessions in a safe, engaging environment. Special family tickets for groups of four, five, and six make it easy for everyone to join in the fun.

Throughout October, there will also be ‘Devilish Daytime Discos’ with a soundtrack of spooky tunes and Halloween hits. The venue will be transformed with eerie decorations, creating an immersive atmosphere. Additionally, there will also be thrilling Halloween competitions, including the best costume and pumpkin colouring contests, where fantastic prizes are up for grabs. Plus, do not miss out on frightfully delicious Halloween themed milkshakes and sweet treats to keep the fun going.

Book your tickets today and use the code “Spooky15” for an Early Bird discount. With so many spooky activities, Gravity Active is the place to be for an unforgettable Halloween!

For more information, please visit: Active (gravity-global.com)

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We’re excited to make this Halloween season truly unforgettable at Gravity Active Milton Keynes! With thrilling parties, fun competitions, and a host of spooky activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're joining the Ghosts and Ghouls Halloween parties or taking part in our exciting October Half Term specials, we invite you to experience the Halloween magic at Gravity Active.”