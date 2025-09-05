Getting MK Men to Love to Sing

MK Acapella love to sing in four part harmony and want to give more MK men the chance to experience this amazing sound

MK Acapella - Milton Keynes’ very own male Acapella barbershop chorus are running another one of their popular FREE 6 week “Love to Sing” experiences; starting on Monday 6th October from 7.30pm to 9pm at their rehearsal venue, the Water Eaton Church Centre, Bletchley.

MK Acapella sing in four part harmony which is so uplifting as the different parts magically come together to make a fantastic combined sound. The club was formed almost 40 years ago to promote the barbershop and Acapella style of singing. They’re a diverse bunch of guys both in terms of age and experience and have been running these events for several years now. They’ve proven to be really popular with many Milton Keynes men who want to find their singing voices. So if you love to sing….want to sing….and be part of a friendly group of blokes, then make sure you sign up.

During the six week “Love to Sing” experience you’ll be learning at least a couple of songs, some with a Christmas flavour but all will be sung in glorious four part harmony and it will sound fantastic. Although this runs from Monday 6th October between 7.30pm and 9.00pm until November 11th a concert will follow on Dec 6th. This will give you the chance to perform the songs alongside the chorus of MK Acapella, so your friends and family can appreciate what you’ve been up to. You will have a few weeks of additional rehearsals before the concert if you want to take part.

Musical expertise is not a requirement. All participants will receive tailored learning resources, including teach tracks to sing along with and supporting music/word sheets to make each rehearsal accessible and enjoyable. Because we sing in four part harmony, there will be a part that is perfect for your voice whether that’s bass, baritone, lead or tenor. You’ll also be singing with a bunch of guys who will be supportive and encouraging to help you quickly feel part of the chorus.

The sessions will be led by musical director David Anstice-Pim, a highly skilled and experienced educator with a proven track record in choir and orchestra leadership. David’s guidance and encouragement will help every participant build vocal skills and confidence, ensuring that everyone enjoys the unique joy of a cappella singing.

Sign Up Now - So if you’ve been thinking about exploring your voice and taking your singing beyond the shower, then perhaps it time for you to sign up for this six week experience. Sign up at https://mkacapella.com/love2singor get in contact via email [email protected] for more information.