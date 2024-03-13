Grand Champion Liar Coming to Bletchley 16 March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music and storytelling for grown-ups in at the Rectory Cottages in Bletchley on 16 March. Try a different kind of night out!

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! The Great Grand Lying Champion of the World … OK, of all Europe … ah, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland? All right, the truth: Great Grand Lying Champion of Northampton Mr Peter Boyce will bring his award-winning mendacities to Tales Tattled & Told at 7:30 pm on Saturday, 16 March!

Hosted by Lynette Hill. With more stories from Richard York, Stephen Hobbs, Mark Steinhardt and Stella Girvin. And the music of Fraser Winterbottom.

Peter Boyce, 2024 Grand Champion Liar of Northampton

We regret (quite truthfully) that Janet Crouch, our originally announced headliner, is unable to attend due to an on-going health issue.

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended for ages 16 and older.

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.