Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park reopens for new season

Adventurous mums and their families are invited to the reopening of the Dinosaur & Farm Park at Gulliver’s resort, with a special offer for Mother’s Day.

The park, in Milton Keynes, has an amazing deal for Mother’s Day Weekend of March 29-30 – entry costs just £11 per person each day, with adults going free when accompanied by one full-paying child.

Visitors can explore the Lost World in Dinosaur Discovery, being on the lookout for everything from the T-Rex to the Giganotosaurus, visit the Reptile and Bug Centre, and of course indulge themselves in the many exciting dino and farm rides and attractions.

All of the favourite farmyard animals will be on hand to say hello in the farm, including ponies, goats and llamas, and guests can drop by Cuddle Corner to meet some of the smaller furry friends.

Enjoying a day out seeing the animals at Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

And fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, from the book by Eric Carle, are in for a treat – the VHC will be appearing daily around the farm.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s resort, said: “What a fantastic Mother’s Day Weekend we have in store, with giganotosaurus amounts of fun guaranteed for families. There is always an incredible buzz around the park on opening weekend and we can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome mums and their families.”

After Mother’s Day weekend, the Dino & Farm Park will be open at weekends and during school holidays throughout the season.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.