Gulliver’s Land set to reopen for a magical February half-term

Families can look forward to a fun-packed February half-term as Gulliver’s Land reopens its doors for a new season.

Gully and his friends will welcome the first visitors of the season to the Milton Keynes theme park on Saturday, February 15, with the team ready to do what it does best – create wonderful memories and experiences for all the family.

And if visitors book online at least two days in advance, tickets will be at an early season special price from just £17 per person through to March 23, with the resort open at weekends and for school holidays.

There is an exciting array of events lined up at Gulliver’s Land for 2025, including the Spring Spectacular with much-loved characters Bing and Flop during the Easter holidays, and May bank holiday weekend featuring the colourful Princess and Pirate Weekend.

For one weekend only, May 10 - 11, the park’s special guest will be popular TV character Bluey, while on June 7 - 8, it will be the turn of Bluey’s sister, Bingo, to take centre stage.

After Gulliver’s Summer of Fun during the long school holidays, highlights for later in the year include the spooktacular Fright Fiesta for three weekends in the run up to Halloween.

Throughout the year Gulliver’s Land has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, all aimed at children aged from two to thirteen, including Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, and Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are excited to open our doors again and welcome children and their families back for what should be an action-packed year ahead. We have some great events lined up for the new season and the team can’t wait for February half-term!

“As always, and conscious of the financial challenges that families face, we have kept our prices as low as possible, with lots of special offers over the coming months. It will be great to see so many old – and new! – faces visiting us during 2025.”

Families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s Land into a super staycation can take advantage of the theme park’s fantastic variety of accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third of the four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Gulliver’s Land’s events, offers and accommodation, visit the website.