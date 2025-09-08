Gulliver’s Land to host discounted fundraising weekend for Willen Hospice

Visitors to Gulliver’s Land can enjoy all the thrills of the theme park while raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.

The special charity weekend in support of the hospice takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21.

Entry to the theme park in Milton Keynes over that weekend costs from just £17 per person, with £2.50 of each ticket sold donated to Willen Hospice.

The hospice is the only adult care hospice in Milton Keynes, with 170 staff and more than 600 volunteers providing palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge, to people living with a life-limiting illness.

Run by local people for local people, Willen relies on donations to provide these services to patients and their families. Situated alongside Willen Lake with its beautiful views, the setting is a tranquil place for patients and their loved ones to make the most of their time left together.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Willen Hospice has been caring for patients and supporting their families for more than 40 years and we are proud to once again be able to help raise funds and awareness of the incredible work it does. Each year our visitors come along in huge numbers to support our charity weekends, and we are expecting another busy weekend for Willen Hospice.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy the thrills of more than 50 fantastic rides, attractions, shows and activities at the resor.

Among the exciting rides at Gulliver’s Land are The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, while at the Dino & Farm Park, you can explore the Lost Word in Dinosaur Discovery, visit the Reptile and Bug Centre, and a farmyard with a host of animals to enjoy.

As a special treat, why not turn your trip to Gulliver’s into a weekend stay by booking into one of the resort’s colourful accommodation options, which include Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

For more information and to book your tickets for the charity weekend, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of Willen Hospice, visit: willen-hospice.org.uk