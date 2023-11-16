News you can trust since 1981
HAF Winter Holidays 2023: Unveiling dates and festive fun

Action4Youth is thrilled to announce the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Winter Holidays 2023 dates.
By Hayley HorlockContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
The programme is taking place in High Wycombe and Milton Keynes, catering to young people eligible for free school meals. From sports and fitness activities to day trips out, this winter HAF promises a fun, diverse, and exciting range of activities for young people. To fuel the fun all sessions include a delicious hot meal. There is also the opportunity to attend a festive pantomime experience.

Families can book Pantomime tickets for either Aylesbury or Wycombe shows on December 20th and 21st, 2023.

Panto tickets are completely free for families who receive free school meals plus a maximum of two adult tickets per family.

Wednesday 20th December - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

  • Show: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at 1 pm
  • Followed by: Christmas buffet and entertainment at Walton Hall until 6 pm
  • Tickets: 100 available - Maximum of two adults per family

Thursday 21st December - Wycombe Swan Theatre

  • Show: Beauty and the Beast at 2 pm
  • Followed by: Christmas buffet and entertainment at Wycombe Town Hall
  • Tickets: 100 available - Maximum of two adults per family

Book your sessions at www.action4youth.org/high-wycombe-haf .

