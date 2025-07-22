Hair-Raising street theatre spectacle dazzled thousands at Midsummer Place

Midsummer Place was buzzing with colour, creativity and wild transformations as Osadía: Whose Hair Dares brought a spectacular burst of international street theatre to the mall over the weekend on both Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July, as part of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival.

Osadía captivated audiences with its unique fusion of avant-garde hairstyling and live performance art. Daring visitors took to the chair as professional artists sculpted them into living works of art, using bold colours, imaginative props and gravity-defying techniques — all live in front of delighted onlookers.

“This was a weekend full of colour, creativity and community spirit,” said Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place. “We were thrilled to see the crowds return on Sunday. Osadía brought something truly magical to the centre a joyful, unexpected experience that left everyone smiling.”

The FREE event attracted families, and shoppers, many of whom couldn’t resist stopping to watch the hair transformations.

Alongside Osadía, The Stables Midsummer Sessions filled the centre with acoustic sounds on Saturday afternoon. Highlights included rising pop talent Ebony Buckle, folk duo Smith & Brewer, and local alt-soul performer Manny, who all delivered vibrant 45-minute sets in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

Visitors also explored the interactive installation Noisy Noise Noise by Working Boys Club, an inventive bookcase-turned-sound-experience that left audiences curious, amused and inspired.

The weekend was a true celebration of creativity, self-expression and community, cementing Midsummer Place as a hub for culture and live experiences at the heart of Milton Keynes.

