Half a decade of climbing adventure: Climb quest hits milestone birthday

Award-winning climbing centre, Climb Quest Milton Keynes, located at the Kingston Centre, is proud to be celebrating 5 years of climbing extravaganza. To celebrate this, they are inviting guests to celebrate with them on Saturday 8th February 2025.

As well as climbing, join them for in-centre competitions, meeting princesses and superheroes, and the chance to win climbing tickets. The day will start with Little Rockers for 2–4-year-olds at 9am and 10am, followed by climbing sessions for climbers 4yrs+ from 10.30am-3.30pm. The day will end with a 4pm Disco Climb, with high energy music and party lights.

Climb Quest, an independent family-run business, has welcomed over 100,000 climbers since 2020 and has quickly become a leisure hub in the heart of Milton Keynes for families, fitness lovers and thrill seekers.

Chris Walthew, Owner, says:

Climb Quest Management Team

“With opening when we did in 2020, our 5th anniversary feels like a particularly significant milestone to reach. With the help of our amazing team and equally amazing customers, our climbing centre meets theme park has become a firm fixture in the MK leisure scene. We’re excited to continue developing Climb Quest in MK over the next 5 years and beyond.”

As well as hosting birthday parties and welcoming families to climb, Climb Quest also works closely with local schools and organisations such as MK Movers, Leap and MK City Council to arrange 1,000s of local school children, young people and adults with a wide range of SEND needs to experience Climb Quest. For the last two years, through MK Council, they have offered HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) sessions to children from low-income families and with SEND needs.

Paul May, CO-Centre Manager comments:

‘We would like to thank all our guests who have visited the centre in the last 5 years. The success of Climb Quest is something I am truly proud of. The team look forward to welcoming you again to help kick start the celebrations. Bring on the next 5 years!’

Visit www.climbquest.co.uk for more information about Climb Quest, or to book your space to join the fun.