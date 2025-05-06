Have you ever seen a baby camel? Meet Woburn’s adorable new arrival!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s not every day you see a baby camel, especially one just learning to stand on four wobbly legs! Woburn Safari Park is thrilled to announce the arrival of a male Bactrian camel calf, born on 22 April to proud parents Rita and Khan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still finding his feet, the fluffy youngster is sticking close to mum and delighting visitors from his paddock near the Road Safari entrance. This is Rita’s second calf and a particular milestone for the Park, marking the first baby camel here in three years.

But wait… are baby camels born with humps?

Surprisingly, no! It takes around 10–12 months for a baby camel to develop these iconic humps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protective mother Rita nuzzles her newborn.

Here are a few more camel facts that might just surprise you:

No humps yet – baby camels are born without fully formed humps, they develop after weaning.

– baby camels are born without fully formed humps, they develop after weaning. Baby vs beast – newborns weigh around 36-45kg, about the same as a large packed suitcase but can grow up to 1,000kg!

– newborns weigh around 36-45kg, about the same as a large packed suitcase but can grow up to 1,000kg! Extreme guzzlers – Adults can drink up to 135 litres of water in 15 minutes (that’s over 60 large bottles of Evian!)

– Adults can drink up to 135 litres of water in 15 minutes (that’s over 60 large bottles of Evian!) Desert champions – their humps store fat (not water!) which helps adult camels survive long journeys and temperature extremes from -40°C to 40°C.

Tom Robson, Head of Reserves, says:

“We’re over the moon to welcome this new calf. It’s a joy to watch him exploring, and Rita’s been an absolute natural this time around.”

With his wobbly steps and adorable curiosity, he’s already capturing hearts. Don’t miss the chance to see him up close—plan your visit today! Book now at: www.woburnsafari.co.uk.