Hazeltree Care Services – Where independence meets opportunity

By graham jackman
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 20:21 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 09:28 BST
We are delighted to announce that we have opened a new day centre in Bletchley that specialises in promoting independence for over 18s and disabled clients. Some of the services we offer but not limited to are as follows;

Our mission? To empower every service user to live independently, confidently, and joyfully.

Step inside our vibrant community and discover a world of activities designed to inspire and engage:

Sports & Gaming Zones – From modern interactive games to nostalgic retro consoles, there's something for every kind of player.

Creative Crafts Room – A space for curious minds and clever hands to explore, tinker, and create.

Sensory Room – A calm, welcoming haven to relax, unwind, and recharge.

Preparation Kitchen (Coming Soon!) – Perfect for budding chefs to sharpen their culinary skills and whip up something delicious.

Every day brings something new—from fun-filled group activities to evening entertainment that keeps the spirit alive.

At Hazeltree, we’re not just a care service—we’re a community where individuality is celebrated, friendships flourish, and possibilities are endless.

