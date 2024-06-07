Head outdoors to make the most of summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer has arrived and if you’re looking to make the most of the longer days, look no further than the city’s beautiful parkland.

The Parks Trust, the charity caring for green spaces in Milton Keynes, hosts a heap of activities including free and low-cost ways to get outdoors.

The city boasts almost 50 different parks for residents to enjoy, offering a huge choice of free play areas, leisure routes, trim trails and world-class outdoor artworks to see. Plus, a jam-packed programme of family friendly events for the community:

Community Volunteering Task - Himalayan Balsam Removal 8 June, 10am at Lodge Lake

Group walking event

A great way to help take care of Milton Keynes parks and protect native plant species. If you’re looking for a physical session, removing plants by hand, simply join on the day.

Walk & Talk: Stonepit and wildflowers 11 June, 5.15pm at Stonepit Field

This walk offers a chance to learn about the history and ecology of Stonepit Field, with wildflower identification skills and introductions to some new species. Taken at a leisurely walking pace, most of the route is accessible on hard natural path and occasional gentle undulations. Tickets are £5 and suitable for ages 12+ (under 18s must be accompanied by a paying adult).

Woof Walk 12 June at Howe Park Wood.

India Day in Campbell Park

Linford Eats 13 June at Great Linford Manor Park. Family-friendly food festival runs 4pm-8pm.

Albert French Commemoration 15 June at Milton Keynes Rose.

Discovery Stroll 18 June, 2pm at Stonepit Field

Unearth the features of Stonepit Field, known for its distinctive soil and spectacular display of wildflowers. Suitable for all ages, and free to join, the Parks Trust’s Discovery Stroll series offers a light introduction to the city’s green spaces, giving residents the confidence to explore more of their local parks.

Identifying wildflowers

Accessible Guided Walk 19 June, 11am - 12pm at Ashland Lakes

An accessible exploratory guided tour around the lake, for walking, wheeling, and with hearing loop and descriptive guidance available. It’ll last roughly 45 minutes and cover about a mile in distance, with plenty of benches to take a rest as needed.

Windrush Generation Commemoration 21 June at Milton Keynes Rose.

International Yoga Day 21 June, 10am - 7pm at Willen Lake North

Indulge your senses, give your mind a break and your body a good stretch. Secure your spot at one of the 16 free classes of yoga, meditation, sound bathing, and energy work.

India Day: Milton Keynes22 June, 11am - 7pm at Campbell Park

The annual event celebrating Indian heritage and culture returns, featuring live music, performances, dance, food and community stalls.

Community Litter Pick 2 July, 10am at Furzton Lake

A great way to get the whole family outdoors and help your local environment, with all equipment for a safe litter collection provided (including special pickers for children). This 1-hour session is led by Parks Trust staff, who also take the rubbish away for disposal.

Love Nature Day 6 July at Howe Park Wood.

Dragon Boat Festival 6 July at Willen Lake South.

African Diaspora Festival 6 July at Campbell Park.

Milton Keynes Rose 10th Birthday 7 July at the Milton Keynes Rose.

Milton Keynes Gospel Festival 7 July at Campbell Park.

Plus, there’s plenty more for the whole community to enjoy, with regular events including:

Tree Tots every Thursday morning at Howe Park Wood, offers 50-minute nature play sessions for pre-schoolers.

Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walks last 90-minutes and occur twice monthly, the second Friday at 10.30am and the last Sunday at 2pm.

Women’s Walking Network meet on thefirst Thursday eachmonth at varying locations (4 July at North Loughton Valley Park, 1 August at Shenley Wood).

5 Ways Cafe at St. Andrew's Church at Great Linford Manor Park is a dementia friendly community café on the second and fourth Tuesday every month, 11am – 1pm.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust says “Our exciting line-up of events are the perfect excuse to get outdoors in the (hopefully) sunnier months! It’s a busy season, with lots to see and do, and our teams are looking forward to seeing even more residents enjoying the city’s beautiful green spaces”.