Help local children and become a foster carer in Milton Keynes

Nexus Fostering invites you along to our free fostering information event for residents of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, inviting those interested in fostering to learn more about the process and its rewards. The event provides a valuable opportunity to ask questions, meet experienced foster carers, and find out how fostering can positively impact yours and children’s lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Nexus Fostering on Tuesday, 8th October, at the Mercure Milton Keynes Hotel from 7–8pm.

Can you help children and young people and become part of an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency? Nexus Fostering invites you to join us to learn everything you need to know about becoming a foster carer. There is an urgent need for more foster carers to help tackle the national shortage, and we need more people to join us and offer that safe and welcoming home for our young people. When you become a foster carer at Nexus Fostering, you are not alone. You are embraced into our fostering community and have full training and support every step of the way, along with 1-1 support from our experienced foster carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out on this exciting evening at the Mercure Hotel in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, October 8th, from 7-8pm in the conservatory room. We look forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat, where you can find out how you can help local children and change a child's life.

Join Nexus Fostering at the Mercure Milton Keynes Hotel on Tuesday 8th October 7-8pm

Location: Mercure Milton Keynes, The Approach, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, MK8 8LY

We can't wait to meet you all and help you begin your fostering journey.

For further information, you can find us at www.nexusfostering.co.uk or call us on 0800 389 0143