Help local children and become a foster carer in Milton Keynes
Join Nexus Fostering on Tuesday, 8th October, at the Mercure Milton Keynes Hotel from 7–8pm.
Can you help children and young people and become part of an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency? Nexus Fostering invites you to join us to learn everything you need to know about becoming a foster carer. There is an urgent need for more foster carers to help tackle the national shortage, and we need more people to join us and offer that safe and welcoming home for our young people. When you become a foster carer at Nexus Fostering, you are not alone. You are embraced into our fostering community and have full training and support every step of the way, along with 1-1 support from our experienced foster carers.
Don't miss out on this exciting evening at the Mercure Hotel in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, October 8th, from 7-8pm in the conservatory room. We look forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat, where you can find out how you can help local children and change a child's life.
Location: Mercure Milton Keynes, The Approach, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, MK8 8LY
We can't wait to meet you all and help you begin your fostering journey.
For further information, you can find us at www.nexusfostering.co.uk or call us on 0800 389 0143
