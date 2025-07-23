Here comes summer with MK Lit Fest – and we’ve something for all ages

This summer, MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) is focusing on getting people writing as well as reading – and we have workshops, masterclasses and events for all ages to get them inspired!

This summer, MK Lit Fest has launched an exciting new project – Raising Voices – to map the stories of Milton Keynes. We’re inviting people to write and submit their poems, short stories or creative non-fiction inspired by specific places in the city. We’ll be recording our favourites – read by their authors – and building an interactive online StoryMap as an audio-visual tapestry of life in Milton Keynes.

To get you inspired we have a series of events with practising writers, who will help you to get started. On 5 August, join Poets for the Planet online as four fabulous poets – Clare Shaw, Caleb Parkin, Jessica Mookherjee and Rishi Dastidar – take us Digging in the Dirt on an Adventure in Ecopoetry. (And help raise funds for an ecology charity along the way.) Places are running out: book now! www.mklitfest.org/digginginthedirt

Later in the month, we have a series of free workshops in the centre:mk looking at non-fiction (John Grindrod, 7 August), short stories (Will Burns, 13 August) and poetry (Helen Bowell, 19 August). Places for all three events are very limited, so book now to guarantee a seat. Tickets for all three events can be booked at www.mklitfest.org/rvp

Summer Fun! Free Children's Writing Workshops

And younger creative minds haven’t been forgotten either! We’re working with centre:mk to put on three brilliant - and free! - Summer Fun creative writing workshops for children aged 5-10, with daytime events on 7, 13 and 19 August with Jennifer Claessen, Alex Willmore and Helen Bowell. Bring pens, pencils and imagination – and a parent (all children must be accompanied) – and get creative with us! Tickets: www.mklitfest.org/summerfun

If that all sounds too energetic – or you just fancy listening for a change – join us at Great Linford Manor Park on 20 September, when we’ll be in The Talks Tent at The Park’s Trust Great Linford Heritage Celebration for Heritage Open Days 2025. Culture, literature, heritage and beautiful scenery too: not bad for a free day out! We look forward to meeting you there.

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

To find out more about the Festival’s work or to book tickets for any of the events for 2025 – including the Online Programme and Bookshop Series events – visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.