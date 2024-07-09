High Sheriff and Mayor lead Peace & Unity cycle ride through Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and Mayor of Milton Keynes are calling on MK residents to join a special cycle ride through Central Milton Keynes on Thursday 11th July. They want to demonstrate commitment to the values of peace and unity which are vital to MK’s inclusion and prosperity as the city grows.

Cyclists will gather at Station Square to hear from the High Sheriff and Mayor, who will present cycling awards to schools and businesses.

The High Sheriff will say: “Peace and unity are so very important to me, especially in my year as High Sheriff, because I believe ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us’. I know from my interfaith and community work in Milton Keynes, how important it is for us as a community – faith or no faith – to foster cohesion, tolerance and harmony between and within our communities”.

MK Mayor Marie Bradburn will say: “I’m proud to have launched a Year of Cycling in MK and have already seen some wonderful initiatives to increase cycling. Recently I’ve joined Bike Bus pilot rides to Bushfield and Two Mile Ash schools, and last week I saw nine primary schools compete in MK’s unique Bikeability Olympics competition at thecentre:mk. It’s so good to see children and parents see the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling.”

Mayor leads May ride through CMK

Residents are invited to bring their bikes to Station Square, where Cycle Saviours will provide free bike repairs from 4pm, and Namji’s Restaurant will provide free hot snacks. Anyone who doesn’t have a bike can hire a Lime e-bike for free, just need to register on Eventbrite.