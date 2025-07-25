Hollywood Legend Eric Roberts cast in groundbreaking Milton Keynes TV Drama ‘The Jacksons of Milton Keynes’

Eric Roberts

Hollywood is coming to Milton Keynes. Acclaimed actor and screen icon Eric Roberts will star in the highly anticipated prestige drama series “The Jacksons of Milton Keynes”, marking a major milestone in the city’s creative history.

This will be the first time since 1966 that a major Hollywood actor has taken on a starring role in a project filmed in Milton Keynes—and the first-ever TV drama series produced and featuring the city.

Roberts, whose celebrated career includes roles in The Dark Knight, Runaway Train, and The Expendables, will portray Steve Wallace, a powerful and emotionally complex Scottish businessman with deep personal ties to the central character, Nse Jackson. His return to Nse’s life—after years of estrangement—triggers a seismic shift in the Jackson family’s story, setting the stage for long-buried secrets to unravel.

Set against the backdrop of Milton Keynes’ dynamic multicultural landscape, “The Jacksons of Milton Keynes” follows the elite Jackson family as their empire teeters under the weight of betrayal, ambition, and generational secrets. When matriarch Nse collapses at her 70th birthday celebration, her children are forced into a battle not only for power—but for truth.

Eric Roberts’ casting underscores the global relevance of the series, which explores identity, legacy, and redemption through a Black British lens. His role as Steve Wallace is pivotal—bringing heart, history, and emotional closure to a family in turmoil.

The TV series was written by 8 Milton Keynes based writers over a period of 3 months in a project called ‘The Writers’ Room’, led by Blessing Egbe who is also the Series Director.

“We are honoured to welcome Eric Roberts to Milton Keynes,” said Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola, Executive Producer. “His presence not only raises the bar for storytelling and performance—it also shines an international spotlight on the incredible creative talent emerging from this city.”