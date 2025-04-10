Hop this way! Brewpoint’s Beer & Beyond Festival returns to Bedford

Beer & Beyond Festival

Calling all beer enthusiasts, food lovers and festival-goers as Brewpoint announces the return of its much-anticipated Beer & Beyond Festival 2025, set to take place on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th May in Bedford.

Running from midday to 11pm each day, the festival promises an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend filled with great beer, delicious food, and lively entertainment.

This year’s festival will showcase an impressive selection of 20 to 25 beers each day, featuring a diverse range of styles from local breweries alongside crowd favourites brewed at Brewpoint, including Foghorn, Supernova, Anchorman and Genesis. Many guest brewers will be joining, with the first wave including Flocc, Sure Shot, GlassHouse, Verdant, Duration, Lost & Grounded, Orbit, and Jubel, plus more to be announced!

While beer is at the heart of the event, a range of other drinks including a dedicated Pimm’s bar will also be on site on both days, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Complementing the drinks offering, four local street food vendors will be serving up a variety of mouthwatering dishes, bringing a true taste of Bedford’s vibrant food scene to the festival.

As the sun sets, DJ Vibing Essentials will take to the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere with a mix of beats to keep the energy high throughout the evening. With a venue capacity of 1,200 guests per day, the festival provides ample space for attendees to immerse themselves in the experience, connect with fellow beer lovers, and discover new favourites.

The Beer & Beyond Festival is set to be one of the highlights of Bedford’s social calendar, offering the perfect opportunity to celebrate craft beer, enjoy fantastic food, and soak up the buzzing festival atmosphere.

Brewpoint is the home of fifth-generation family brewer and pub company Wells & Co. Alongside a fully operational brewery, which supplies pubs across the UK and France, Brewpoint is the place to go for live sports, competitive socialising and fantastic food in Bedford.

To get your tickets for £16.50 each (kids tickets are free) visit https://www.brewpoint.co.uk/events/beer-and-beyond-festival-2025. Don’t miss out!