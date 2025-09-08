Hop to the Three Artists at The Three Hares - Demos, talks and a hare or two

Get your creativity on this September with a month of exhibitions, talks, demos and in the case at Olney - the chance to win your own original artwork.

This September is the annual launch of the Northants & Rutland Open Studios with over 130 venues and 325 artists taking place – wow what a number! One of these venues is The Three Hares Art Gallery in Olney which is hosting a free collective exhibition with a difference, as three very wide-ranging artists celebrate their different medium and styles from an intriguing and well-curated exhibition, to artwork prizes and demonstrations to boot.

Inspired by The Three Hares, each artist Dashienova, Ashley Medlock and P N Clin said they

“want every visitor to have the chance to enjoy and win an original piece of artwork with free prize entry available. This is to celebrate the gallery's Three Hares with three unique artworks featuring a hare to be given away at the end of the exhibition. Three hares, three artworks, three lucky visitors.”

Poster for 'Three Artists at The Three Hares' Olney. 3rd-27th September, Tues-Sat 11-4.30pm. Featuring: Ashley Medlock, Dashienova and P N Clin

In addition, they’ll be running one special afternoon of free talks on the 20th of September 2-4pm with demonstrations and a chance to try out different materials and mediums. Finger painting optional as we’ve been ensured paintbrushes will be supplied.

The artists themselves are very different in styles and approach, ensuring visitors won’t be bored while colour is certainly a connecting feature of them all. There’s the mysterious Dashienova who’s brightly coloured and soul-driven watercolours are figurative based and deeply personal. Ashley Medlock is an abstract artist inspired by the natural world and whose acrylic and oil paintings invoke a spiritual connection. Lastly, the oil paintings of P N Clin, who so liked Where’s Wally that they can’t help but place hidden meanings and symbols within their work.

Held in the historic Cowper & Newton Museum, situated in the centre of picturesque Olney, The Three Hares Art Gallery provides an exciting array of exhibitions throughout the year. Partnering with the Northants & Rutland Open Studios for a fantastic array of exhibitions this September – why not start with The Three Hares and work your way out? – there’ll certainly be much to spring around and see.

The Three Artists at The Three Hares Art Gallery will be running from the 3rd – 27th September, open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-4.30pm, with a Meet the Artists: demos, talk and materials on the 20th of September 2-4pm. Gallery entry is FREE.

The Three Hares Art Gallery, Cowper & Newton Museum, Orchard Side, Market Place, Olney, MK46 4AJ.