Horrible Histories is bringing Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians to Milton Keynes Theatre this February

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors & Awful Egyptians come to Milton Keynes Theatre from Thu 6 – Sun 9 Feb, featuring 3D effects which are guaranteed to thrill all ages!

Horrible Histories live on stage is coming to Milton Keynes with two fun-packed shows for families!

In Terrible Tudors we take a trip from the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hearing the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience!

From the fascinating Pharaohs to the power of the pyramids, Awful Egyptians reveals the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt. Are you ready to rumble with Ramesses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? It’s the history of Egypt with the nasty bits left in!

Horrible Histories: Awful Egyptians Production Photo

Whether Milton Keynes’ families see one show or both, they are guaranteed a hysterical ride through history!

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors & Awful Egyptians are written by Terry Deary, Neal Foster and JP Cherrington based on Terry Deary’s bestselling books. Terry is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

Both shows are directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Birmingham Stage Company is one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. They have produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005. The BSC also created the smash-hit productions of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie, Gangsta Granny and Demon Dentist and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories like George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Perfect entertainment for those aged from 5 to 105!

