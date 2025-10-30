Horror icons come to Covent Garden as Fanta® opens doors to first-ever haunted factory immersive experience
You'll navigate eerie factory floors, outsmart jump scares, and encounter Chucky, Freddy Fazbear, The Grabber, and M3GAN – who have sabotaged production to hoard all the Fanta® for themselves.
Recruited as night-shift heroes, your mission is to restore Fanta® deliveries, save Halloween one sip at a time, and get a first taste of the new Fanta® Halloween collection, including the limited-edition 'Chucky' Forest Berries Zero Sugar flavour.
The Haunted Fanta® Factory is part of the global partnership between Fanta®, Universal Pictures, and Blumhouse, celebrating four iconic Halloween characters.
Fans can find the new Chucky ‘Forest Berries’ Zero Sugar flavour among the limited-edition flavour line-up, with exclusive makeovers across the full Fanta® flavour range, now available in major retailers nationwide, including:
Forest Berries Zero Sugar featuring Chucky
Fruit Twist and Fruit Twist Zero Sugar featuring The Grabber
Orange and Orange Zero Sugar featuring Freddy Fazbear
Lemon featuring M3GAN
Marina Nastyushenko, Fanta® Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company said: “Fanta has always had a special connection with Halloween, and this year, we’re thrilled to bring fans an immersive adventure filled with thrills, challenges to solve, and of course, the irresistible taste of Fanta®. Get up close and personal with iconic horror characters – this is an experience you won’t want to miss/"
The Fanta Haunted Factory opens daily to the public daily from October 30 to November 2 located at Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9LX.