Horror icons come to Covent Garden as Fanta® opens doors to first-ever haunted factory immersive experience

This Halloween, fear meets fizz! For the first time ever, horror legends are uniting over one insatiable craving: they Wanta Fanta®! To celebrate, Fanta® invites Halloween fanatics to step inside The Fanta® Haunted Factory – an immersive pop-up experience in Covent Garden, London, from October 30 to November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You'll navigate eerie factory floors, outsmart jump scares, and encounter Chucky, Freddy Fazbear, The Grabber, and M3GAN – who have sabotaged production to hoard all the Fanta® for themselves.

Recruited as night-shift heroes, your mission is to restore Fanta® deliveries, save Halloween one sip at a time, and get a first taste of the new Fanta® Halloween collection, including the limited-edition 'Chucky' Forest Berries Zero Sugar flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Haunted Fanta® Factory is part of the global partnership between Fanta®, Universal Pictures, and Blumhouse, celebrating four iconic Halloween characters.

The Fanta® Haunted Factory

Fans can find the new Chucky ‘Forest Berries’ Zero Sugar flavour among the limited-edition flavour line-up, with exclusive makeovers across the full Fanta® flavour range, now available in major retailers nationwide, including:

Forest Berries Zero Sugar featuring Chucky

Fruit Twist and Fruit Twist Zero Sugar featuring The Grabber

Orange and Orange Zero Sugar featuring Freddy Fazbear

Lemon featuring M3GAN

Marina Nastyushenko, Fanta® Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company said: “Fanta has always had a special connection with Halloween, and this year, we’re thrilled to bring fans an immersive adventure filled with thrills, challenges to solve, and of course, the irresistible taste of Fanta®. Get up close and personal with iconic horror characters – this is an experience you won’t want to miss/"

The Fanta Haunted Factory opens daily to the public daily from October 30 to November 2 located at Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9LX.