How the fashion industry is leading the way in sustainability in 2024

As the cost living continues to rise and as purse strings remain perpetually tight, people are looking at more ways to be savvy this summer - that goes for consumers clothes shopping habits too. Worth The Weight’s vintage kilo sales are just one way to stay on trend this season, but at the same time, reduce the amount of waste that could end up in landfill.

It’s no surprise that the fashion industry is second only to agriculture as the biggest consumer of water worldwide. The demand for clothing has meant that the industry is also responsible for 10% of the global carbon emissions.

Fortunately, the fashion world is seeing a shift in the way consumers are shopping with the pre owned clothing industry increasing by 18%to £156bn since last year and is expected to increase to $350bn by 2028. According to an article in March’s edition of British Vogue, it foresees ‘craft’ as a Spring/Summer trend for this year’s readers, the perfect way to reinvent any item of clothing! It also highlights how fashion brand Diesel uses shredded denim for party dresses and crochet is being embellished on garments to give life to old garments.

An endorsement like this can encourage everyday consumers to not only reuse and recycle something they already own and have previously written off, but also will add to the rising popularity of vintage kilo sales like Worth The Weight that are popping up all over the country. These events are seeing fashionistas flock towards them, who are always searching of their next perfect preloved piece.

Worth The Weight Event

Chris Davies, Worth The Weight Organiser, said: “Our events remain increasingly popular, obviously we’re seeing summer stock fly off the rails but people know a bargain when they see it - our events have a full range of departments from nappa jackets to short shorts”

Worth The Weight will return to The Cornerstone Church on 13th July. Entry is £3 for early bird and £2 after.