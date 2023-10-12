News you can trust since 1981
Howden Bletchley drinks and nibbles networking

Join Howden Bletchley as we celebrate our new name!
By Ellyn WrightContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Come and celebrate our new name with us at Howden Bletchley.

We are holding a Drinks and Nibbles event on Thursday 12th of October, starting at 5pm! Come along to network and meet our team.

You'll also be one of the first to see our new branding!

To reserve your slot, call us on 01908 271 771 or pop in to 84 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2RU.

