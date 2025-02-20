I Am Woman: A celebration of women’s talent and diversity on International Women’s Day

By Anna Gully
Contributor
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
I am WomanI am Woman
I am Woman
Alina Orchestra proudly presents I Am Woman, an inspiring event that honours the artistic talent and cultural achievements of women from across our city. Taking place on International Women’s Day – Saturday 8 March -, this celebration will showcase the diverse voices and talents of women from many different communities.

The evening will feature a captivating lineup of performances from local musicians, both amateur and professional, culminating in a mass performance of the title song ‘I Am Woman’. This special finale will unite all performers on stage in a powerful display of solidarity and celebration.

Audiences can look forward to performances by:

  • Jessica Wise, soprano
  • Sarah Jones Jazz
  • The Guild Singers
  • Junction 14
  • Songbirds Towcester Ladies Singing Group
  • MK Women’s Choir
  • The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company
  • Alina Orchestra

The event will be under the musical direction of the acclaimed Catherine Rose, guiding the performers through an evening filled with passion, talent, and community spirit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This event is a true reflection of the vibrant and diverse talent that exists within our city,” said Nick Cutts, Alina Orchestra. “We are proud to bring together women from all backgrounds to share their artistry and celebrate their contributions to our cultural landscape.”

I Am Woman is more than a performance; it is a celebration of inclusivity, creativity, and the power of women’s voices in our community.

Event Details:

Date: International Women’s Day – Saturday 8 March

Location: Stantonbury Theatre

Time: 7.30PM

Tickets: I am Woman 2025 | An Alina Orchestra Concert taking place at Stantonbury Theatre

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice