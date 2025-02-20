I Am Woman: A celebration of women’s talent and diversity on International Women’s Day
The evening will feature a captivating lineup of performances from local musicians, both amateur and professional, culminating in a mass performance of the title song ‘I Am Woman’. This special finale will unite all performers on stage in a powerful display of solidarity and celebration.
Audiences can look forward to performances by:
- Jessica Wise, soprano
- Sarah Jones Jazz
- The Guild Singers
- Junction 14
- Songbirds Towcester Ladies Singing Group
- MK Women’s Choir
- The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company
- Alina Orchestra
The event will be under the musical direction of the acclaimed Catherine Rose, guiding the performers through an evening filled with passion, talent, and community spirit.
“This event is a true reflection of the vibrant and diverse talent that exists within our city,” said Nick Cutts, Alina Orchestra. “We are proud to bring together women from all backgrounds to share their artistry and celebrate their contributions to our cultural landscape.”
I Am Woman is more than a performance; it is a celebration of inclusivity, creativity, and the power of women’s voices in our community.
Event Details:
Date: International Women’s Day – Saturday 8 March
Location: Stantonbury Theatre
Time: 7.30PM
Tickets: I am Woman 2025 | An Alina Orchestra Concert taking place at Stantonbury Theatre