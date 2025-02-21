In Conversation with senior UN official, Mita Hosali

In Conversation with Mita Hosali

A life times work. Communicating the work of the United Nations to the World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mita serves as Multilingual Coordinator for the Department of Global Communications and is extremely proud that her team was awarded the Secretary-General’s award for Multilingualism in 2023. She is retiring this year from the UN after decades of service and will share her huge experience of being at the ring-side of global affairs with us in Buckingham.

As the Deputy Director of the United Nations News and Media Division, she is responsible for the News and Content Branch, heading the UN’s flagship multimedia news service modernizing legacy brands of UN Radio going back to 1946 and responsible for multimedia news and storytelling covering the UN's activities around the world in the six UN official languages, as well as Kiswahili, Portuguese, Hindi and Urdu. She has overseen the expansion of a network of partnerships with over 1,500 media outlets across all regions and languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, she worked on strategic communications in a team under Secretaries-General Ban Ki-moon and Kofi Annan. A national of India, she has a Masters’ degree in International Relations from Yale University and a Bachelors’ degree in Political Science from the London School of Economics.