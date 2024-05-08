International Muslim History Month launched at MK Central Library by young activist Maryam Jazeem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maryam's dedication to promoting cultural awareness and education brought her to the MK Central Library to launch the IMHM exhibition. This exhibition showcases the significant figures and events in Muslim history, ranging from groundbreaking scientific discoveries to architectural marvels, with the aim of educating and inspiring visitors of all ages.

During her visit, Maryam engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Mr. Garry Mitchell, the Library Development Officer at MK Central Library. Mr. Mitchell expressed his wholehearted support for initiatives like IMHM, underlining the importance of shedding light on lesser-known aspects of history and fostering cultural diversity within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I believe it's imperative that we highlight the kind of history that often goes unnoticed," stated Mr. Mitchell. "By doing so, we hope to make events like this an annual tradition."

Maryam Jazeem and Mr. Garry Mitchell stand proudly with the IMHC official poster

Maryam echoed Mr. Mitchell's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of celebrating Muslim history and contributions. "This month serves as an opportunity for us to delve into our rich Muslim heritage," she remarked. "I am hopeful that it will become a cherished tradition in the UK."

The International Muslim History Month, recognized by New York State since 2021, is celebrated under the auspices of the World Hijab Day Organization. It aims to combat Islamophobia through education and awareness, especially amidst rising global tensions and Islamophobic incidents.

Maryam's advocacy efforts have earned praise from IMHM founder Nazma Khan and others, reflecting her commitment to promoting cultural diversity and education. The exhibition at MK Central Library, supported by Maryam and Mr. Mitchell, underscores the library's dedication to fostering inclusivity and education within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IMHM exhibition at MK Central Library will be open to the public throughout May, inviting visitors to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of Muslim heritage.

Explore the rich tapestry of Muslim history through these captivating posters

For more information on International Muslim History Month and upcoming events, please visit: muslimhistorymonth.org