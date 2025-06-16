International street theatre spectacle set to create hair-raising experience at Midsummer Place

Prepare to be amazed, amused and possibly transformed as Osadía: Whose Hair Dares takes centre stage at Midsummer Place on Saturday 19 July at 10am-1pm, bringing a bold blend of street theatre, avant-garde hairstyling and family fun to the heart of Milton Keynes.

From the streets of Barcelona to festivals across the globe, Osadía has been captivating crowds with its unique concept: turning hairstyling into live performance art. Now, for the first time at Midsummer Place, visitors are invited to watch – or take part – as daring volunteers take a seat in the barber’s chair and are sculpted into living works of art.

The event, part of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, will see performers create extravagant, theatrical hair sculptures in real time, using vibrant colours, fantastical props and gravity-defying styles that must be seen to be believed. Whether you’re feeling brave enough to be styled yourself or prefer to sit back and enjoy the transformation of others, this free performance promises laughter, wonder, and lots of selfies.

“This is not your average hairdo,” says Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place. “Osadía turns hairdressing into high-energy theatre – it’s eccentric, fun and something everyone can enjoy, whether you’re getting styled or simply watching the magic unfold. We’re thrilled to bring such a visually spectacular and interactive experience to the centre – it’s the kind of joyful moment we all need.”

Suitable for all ages, Osadía: Whose Hair Dares invites families, friends and festival-goers to embrace the unexpected and celebrate self-expression in the most creative way. Expect colourful chaos, creative flair, and unforgettable transformations – right in the heart of the shopping centre.

Also on this day is The Stables Midsummer Sessions – a free, family‑friendly acoustic music event. Three lively performances are lined up: rising conceptual pop artist Ebony Buckle kicks things off at 1 pm, followed by folk duo Smith & Brewer at 2 pm, and then local alt‑soul performer Manny at 3 pm. Each artist delivers a captivating 45‑minute set in an informal, standing format suitable for ages 3 and up (under‑16s must be with an adult).

And 2-5pm, Working Boys Club, Noisy Noise Noise will be in the centre. What is it? Let's see. Are you all ears? Noisy Noise Noise is a bookcase like no other. It's a new customisable, interactive touring installation. Intrigued? Come and see it for yourself.

Full details of performance times and location within Midsummer Place can be found on the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival website Events at Midsummer Place… | IF: Milton Keynes International Festival

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk