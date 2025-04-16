Jazz star Jacqui Danlworth to headline The Stables

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join Jacqui Dankworth and her world-class trio, plus special guests the Carducci Quartet, for a night of spectacular music to celebrate the release of her stunning new album, Windmills.

The multi-award-winning vocalist and inimitable performer Jacqui Dankworth presents her new album Windmills at The Stables in Milton Keynes on 8th May: a dazzling collection of evocative new interpretations from a wide variety of genres. Songs from classic films, Broadway show tunes and jazz standards all feature, as well as atmospheric French chanson and Brazilian bossa-nova, and even a beautiful new composition by Dankworth herself.

As one of the most highly regarded vocalists in the UK, Jacqui Dankworth is known primarily as a jazz singer, but her broad musical palette also draws on folk, soul, classical, blues, and other influences. Jacqui’s new album Windmills is a vocal tour-de-force of classic songs by Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Michel Legrand, Sérgio Mendes and others, featuring some of the very best of UK jazz and classical musicians, including the Carducci String Quartet who join Jacqui at The Stables on the night.