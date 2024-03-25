Job Fairs Ltd presents exciting opportunities at Milton Keynes Job Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is set to connect job seekers with a myriad of employment opportunities across a variety of local and national organisations.

With the current job market presenting challenges for both employers and job seekers alike, our Jobs Fair serves as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for individuals to explore diverse job paths and engage directly with HR Managers in-person. Attendees can expect to learn about company culture, available positions, and opportunities they had not even considered.

"The MK Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for local job seekers to explore the various career avenues available right now” said Sean Heppinstall, Head of Operations at Job Fairs Ltd. "We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, and this event allows us to connect talented individuals from the local area with actively recruiting employers”.

The Job Fair will feature:

20+ Employer Stands from varying sectors.

Opportunities to speak with HR Managers in-person.

A great way to speak to numerous brands all at once.

Opportunities to improve your interview technique and first impressions.

Whether you're an experienced professional looking for a new challenge, a recent graduate eager to kick-start your career, or actively searching for a job, Job Fairs Ltd invites you to join us at the MK Job Fair and discover the exciting opportunities awaiting you.

Event Details: Date: Friday 12th April Time: 10am to 1pm Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Address: Stadium Way W, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK1 1ST.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://www.thejobfairs.co.uk/.

About Job Fairs Ltd. Job Fairs Ltd is the UK’s Leading and Oldest Independent Jobs Fair Provider. We have hosted over 1,000 Job Fairs since 2010 and our mission is to connect talent with opportunity in as many locations across the U.K. as possible. For more information on us, please visit https://www.thejobfairs.co.uk/

For media enquiries or interview requests, please contact Sean Heppinstall at [email protected]

For stand booking enquiries, please contact Jessica Dyball at [email protected]