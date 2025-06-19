Join Age UK MK's Intergenerational Art Exhibit and gain MK Gallery exposure

Age UK Milton Keynes invites young artists to "Wrinkles and Smiles" Intergenerational Art Exhibition with chance to display in MK Gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Milton Keynes is excited to announce an open call for young artists to participate in a unique intergenerational art project titled "Wrinkles and Smiles: A Celebration of Age." This inspiring exhibition aims to bridge generations through art and will be displayed at Middleton Hall, Centre MK, from October 5th to October 9th.

This project offers an unparalleled opportunity for students across Milton Keynes to showcase their creativity and gain significant public recognition. The highlight of the exhibition is the chance for winning artworks from primary, secondary schools, and an overall winner to be displayed in the prestigious MK Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly excited to invite young artists to participate in this meaningful intergenerational art project," says Simon Tuck, Event and Community Fundraiser at Age UK Milton Keynes. "The 'Wrinkles and Smiles' theme celebrates the wisdom and joy of older age, fostering connection and understanding between different generations through the universal language of art."

Winner Secondary School

Key details for participation include:

Theme: "Wrinkles and Smiles: A Celebration of Age."

"Wrinkles and Smiles: A Celebration of Age." Artwork Requirements: Submissions can be painting, photography, drawing, watercolours, or sculpture. All artwork must be A4 in size, either landscape or portrait. There is no limit to the number of entries per school. Artists' full names and schools must be clearly written on the back of each piece.

Submissions can be painting, photography, drawing, watercolours, or sculpture. All artwork must be A4 in size, either landscape or portrait. There is no limit to the number of entries per school. Artists' full names and schools must be clearly written on the back of each piece. Exhibition Venue: Middleton Hall, Centre MK.

Middleton Hall, Centre MK. Display: Two selected pieces from each participating school will be physically displayed, and all submitted artwork will be showcased electronically throughout the event.

Two selected pieces from each participating school will be physically displayed, and all submitted artwork will be showcased electronically throughout the event. Public Voting & Judging: Visitors, families, and schools will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite pieces. Winners will be selected from primary school, secondary school, and an overall winner chosen by Age UK Milton Keynes.

Visitors, families, and schools will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite pieces. Winners will be selected from primary school, secondary school, and an overall winner chosen by Age UK Milton Keynes. Prizes: Winners will receive a special prize, and their artwork may be used for future promotional materials. Most notably, the winning artworks will be displayed in the MK Gallery.

Winners will receive a special prize, and their artwork may be used for future promotional materials. Most notably, the winning artworks will be displayed in the MK Gallery. Submission Deadline: Artwork must be collected or delivered to The PearTree Centre by September 19th.

Artwork must be collected or delivered to The PearTree Centre by Exhibition Dates: October 5th to October 9th.

October 5th to October 9th. Award Ceremony: An award ceremony will be held on October 9th at 7 pm (venue TBC), and staff, students, and their families are encouraged to attend.

This project may also attract media interest, including coverage by local TV and radio, providing further recognition for participating young artists.

Age UK Milton Keynes looks forward to witnessing the incredible talent and creativity from students across Milton Keynes.

For more information or to submit artwork, please contact Simon Tuck at [email protected] or 01908 550700